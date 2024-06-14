Finance
New York City

Finance Deals of the Week: Bank OZK and Related Make $668M Record Construction Loan

Top five financing deals from June 10 to June 14

By June 14, 2024 4:21 pm
Photo: Getty Images

The second week of June featured a record construction financing in downtown Miami: A PMG-led joint venture secured $668 million from Bank OZK (OZK) and Related Fund Management to complete the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami, a deal that exceeded the previously held the record for landing the region’s largest construction loan by more than $60 million. Another big financing came in the form of Goldman Sachs (GS) lending $120 million to TZ Capital to acquire the luxury retail base at 680 Madison Avenue. There were also impressive financings in down in Florida and out in Queens.

It was a week when the dollars were flying, and here are the rest of the deals.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$668 million Bank OZK and Related Fund Management Greybrook 300 Biscayne Boulevard; Miami Hospitality & Condo JLL's Christopher Peck, Chris Drew, Brian Gaswirth, Jimmy Calvo and Mateo Bolivar
$120 million Goldman Sachs TZ Capital 680 Madison Avenue; New York City Retail JLL's Christopher Peck and Aaron Niedermayer
$69 million Acore Capital KABR Group 184-10 and 184-60 Jamaica Avenue; Queens Industrial Cushman's Gideon Gil and Dale Braverman.
$68 million Greystone Murbeck Investments 6224 SW 20th Street; Gainesville, Florida Multifamily Meridian's Peter Martz and Noam Kaminetzky
$67.5 million Dwight Capital Blue Iron Development 1 Frst Rdg Blvd; Saratoga Springs, NY Multifamily DMT's David Scheer and Joshua Klein

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 10 to June 14. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

