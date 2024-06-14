The second week of June featured a record construction financing in downtown Miami: A PMG-led joint venture secured $668 million from Bank OZK (OZK) and Related Fund Management to complete the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami, a deal that exceeded the previously held the record for landing the region’s largest construction loan by more than $60 million. Another big financing came in the form of Goldman Sachs (GS) lending $120 million to TZ Capital to acquire the luxury retail base at 680 Madison Avenue. There were also impressive financings in down in Florida and out in Queens.

It was a week when the dollars were flying, and here are the rest of the deals.

