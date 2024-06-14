Finance Deals of the Week: Bank OZK and Related Make $668M Record Construction Loan
Top five financing deals from June 10 to June 14
The second week of June featured a record construction financing in downtown Miami: A PMG-led joint venture secured $668 million from Bank OZK (OZK) and Related Fund Management to complete the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami, a deal that exceeded the previously held the record for landing the region’s largest construction loan by more than $60 million. Another big financing came in the form of Goldman Sachs (GS) lending $120 million to TZ Capital to acquire the luxury retail base at 680 Madison Avenue. There were also impressive financings in down in Florida and out in Queens.
It was a week when the dollars were flying, and here are the rest of the deals.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$668 million
|Bank OZK and Related Fund Management
|Greybrook
|300 Biscayne Boulevard; Miami
|Hospitality & Condo
|JLL's Christopher Peck, Chris Drew, Brian Gaswirth, Jimmy Calvo and Mateo Bolivar
|$120 million
|Goldman Sachs
|TZ Capital
|680 Madison Avenue; New York City
|Retail
|JLL's Christopher Peck and Aaron Niedermayer
|$69 million
|Acore Capital
|KABR Group
|184-10 and 184-60 Jamaica Avenue; Queens
|Industrial
|Cushman's Gideon Gil and Dale Braverman.
|$68 million
|Greystone
|Murbeck Investments
|6224 SW 20th Street; Gainesville, Florida
|Multifamily
|Meridian's Peter Martz and Noam Kaminetzky
|$67.5 million
|Dwight Capital
|Blue Iron Development
|1 Frst Rdg Blvd; Saratoga Springs, NY
|Multifamily
|DMT's David Scheer and Joshua Klein
