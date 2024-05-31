The short week after Memorial Day weekend produced smaller commercial real estate financings, mostly in the multifamily sector. They were led by a $97 million construction loan from Goldman Sachs (GS) for Mahaffey Apartment Company to build a 610-unit apartment community in Palmetto, Fla. First Citizens Bank (FCNCA) also supplied a $74 million loan for Lonicera Partners to refinance its 160-unit apartment building at 310 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Here are the rest of the deals.

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 27 to May 31. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.