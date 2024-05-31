Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: Goldman Sachs’ $97M Florida Multifamily Loan

The top five finance deals from May 27 to May 31

By May 31, 2024 10:00 am
Getty Images

The short week after Memorial Day weekend produced smaller commercial real estate financings, mostly in the multifamily sector. They were led by a $97 million construction loan from Goldman Sachs (GS) for Mahaffey Apartment Company to build a 610-unit apartment community in Palmetto, Fla. First Citizens Bank (FCNCA) also supplied a $74 million loan for Lonicera Partners to refinance its 160-unit apartment building at 310 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Here are the rest of the deals.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Property Type Broker
$97 million Goldman Sachs Mahaffey Apartment Company The Carlton at Robinson Gateway; Palmetto, Fla. Multifamily Berkadia's Mitch Sinberg, Bryan Brown, Matthew Robbins, Scott Wadler and Bradley Williamson
$74 million First Citizens Bank Lonicera Partners 310 Livingston Street; Brooklyn Multifamily N/A
$70 million Affinius Capital Rockwood Capital and Mill Creek Residential Modera Skylar; Miami Multifamily N/A
$58 million  Affinius Capital Dalfen Industrial 4982 Hallmark Parkway; San Bernardino, Calif. Industrial N/A
$51 million BridgeCity Capital Watermark Capital Group 175 Pearl Street; Brooklyn Multifamily N/A

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 27 to May 31. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

