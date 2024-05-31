Finance Deals of the Week: Goldman Sachs’ $97M Florida Multifamily Loan
The top five finance deals from May 27 to May 31
May 31, 2024
The short week after Memorial Day weekend produced smaller commercial real estate financings, mostly in the multifamily sector. They were led by a $97 million construction loan from Goldman Sachs (GS) for Mahaffey Apartment Company to build a 610-unit apartment community in Palmetto, Fla. First Citizens Bank (FCNCA) also supplied a $74 million loan for Lonicera Partners to refinance its 160-unit apartment building at 310 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Here are the rest of the deals.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Property Type
|Broker
|$97 million
|Goldman Sachs
|Mahaffey Apartment Company
|The Carlton at Robinson Gateway; Palmetto, Fla.
|Multifamily
|Berkadia's Mitch Sinberg, Bryan Brown, Matthew Robbins, Scott Wadler and Bradley Williamson
|$74 million
|First Citizens Bank
|Lonicera Partners
|310 Livingston Street; Brooklyn
|Multifamily
|N/A
|$70 million
|Affinius Capital
|Rockwood Capital and Mill Creek Residential
|Modera Skylar; Miami
|Multifamily
|N/A
|$58 million
|Affinius Capital
|Dalfen Industrial
|4982 Hallmark Parkway; San Bernardino, Calif.
|Industrial
|N/A
|$51 million
|BridgeCity Capital
|Watermark Capital Group
|175 Pearl Street; Brooklyn
|Multifamily
|N/A
Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 27 to May 31. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
