Finance  ·  Acquisition
California

Affinius Capital Makes $58M Acquisition Loan for San Bernardino Industrial Property

The asset sits on 15 acres in a city that provides easy access to Los Angeles

By May 30, 2024 3:43 pm
A 340,000-square-foot industrial property at 4982 Hallmark Parkway in San Bernardino, Calif.
A 340,000-square-foot industrial property at 4982 Hallmark Parkway in San Bernardino, Calif. Photo Credit: Affinius Capital

Dalfen Industrial has secured $58.2 million in financing to acquire a 340,000-square-foot industrial property in San Bernardino, Calif., Commercial Observer has learned. 

Affinius Capital provided the financing for the property at 4982 Hallmark Parkway. There was no broker listed on the deal. 

Dafen Industrial bought the property for an unknown amount earlier this month from Bixby Land Company, who previously purchased it from EBS Realty Partners for $33.3 million in 2019, per Commercial Property Executive.  

The asset sits on 15 acres just off Interstate 215, providing easy access to Los Angeles, Long Beach, Irvine and Anaheim. 

“This was a terrific opportunity to provide acquisition financing for a property in the Inland Empire industrial market, which continues to have strong fundamentals,” said Tom Burns, managing director at Affinius. “The property’s prime location near major thoroughfares allows tenants convenient access to the entire Southern California region.”  

The property is currently fully leased to two tenants, who both have more than two years left on their leases, and charges rents below the market average, according to Burns. 

The building opened in 2018. Other features provided by the rear-loading, Class A industrial site include 32-foot clear heights, two drive-in doors, 47 dock-high doors, 135 truck courts and 62 dedicated trailer parking spaces. 

The property sits a short drive from San Bernardino Intermodal Container Facility and San Bernardino International Airport

Dalfen Industrial has offices in 10 cities, including Montreal, Canada. The firm did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

4982 Hallmark Parkway, Affinius Capital, Tom Burns, Affinius Capital, Bixby Land Company, Dalfen Industrial, EBS Realty Partners
