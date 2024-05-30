Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Subleases 5K SF at 27 West 24th Street

Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning might spend some time in New York City this year.

The former National Football League quarterback’s production company, Omaha Productions, subleased 5,401 square feet on the fifth floor of 27 West 24th Street from tech firm EvolutionIQ, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The source said it’s a short-term sublease until EvolutionIQ’s direct deal with landlord MJ Orbach Associates expires in about a year.

Asking rent in the sublease was unclear, but it was $69 per square foot when EvolutionIQ signed on for space in the 11-story Flatiron District building in 2022.

Omaha Productions subleased the space as EvolutionIQ jumps ship and moves into a much bigger 27,76-square-foot office at 250 Hudson Street, as CO reported. EvolutionIQ will take over the Hudson Street space from fertility technology company TMRW Life Sciences.

Savills’ Zev Holzman and Christopher Foerch arranged the 27 West 24th sublease for EvolutionIQ and declined to comment. It’s unclear who handled negotiations for Omaha Productions. JLL (JLL)’s Sam Seiler, a leasing agent for 27 West 24th, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Manning has recently made forays into the movie and television business after he retired from the NFL following an 18-season career, most of it with the Indianapolis Colts. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

The Los Angeles-based Omaha Production produces “The Manningcast,” which Manning hosts with his brother Eli Manning and airs on ESPN on Monday nights.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.