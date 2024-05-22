Greenbrook and Frontify Each Take 8K SF at 625 Broadway

Kaufman Organization is seeing double at 625 Broadway.

The landlord of the 12-story SoHo building signed two 8,085-square-foot leases with real estate operating company Greenbrook and brand-building platform Frontify, according to a Kaufman statement. Greenbrook inked a five-year deal for space on the 11th floor of the 94,000-square-foot tower, while Frontify committed to three years on the 12th floor.

A spokesperson for Kaufman did not immediately provide the asking rents. However, average office asking rents in SoHo hover around $77.69 per square foot, according to an Avison Young report.

With the new leases, both Greenbrook and Frontify will open their respective office headquarters. Greenbrook previously occupied office space on the 16th floor of 41 Union Square West in the Flatiron District. The Switzerland-based Frontify opened its first American location in 2019, per its website, but it’s unclear what its prior address was. The platform also has an outpost in the United Kingdom.

“In today’s real estate landscape, there’s a notable emphasis on providing high-quality prebuilt office space,” Grant Greenspan, principal of Kaufman Organization, said in a statement. “Tenants are showing a growing preference for spaces that are already built with flexible office layouts.”

Greenspan, alongside Kaufman’s Elliot Warren and Jared Sternberg, brokered the deal for both the landlord and Greenbrook, while Colliers (CIGI)’ Reid Longley and Joe Speck handled it for Frontify. A spokesperson for Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

