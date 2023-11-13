David Lipson Taking Helm as Savills North America CEO

David Lipson will be taking over for Mitchell Rudin as CEO of Savills North America as the latter will focus on his current position of chairman of the brokerage’s North American arm.

Lipson, who has served as Savills’ president since 2021 when he made the move from leading the firm’s Washington, D.C. practice, will begin his new roles at the start of the new year, the brokerage announced Monday.

Rudin has been CEO of North America since 2020 — with Mark Ridley serving as the global CEO for the firm — and remained on as chairman when he took the helm.

“Serving as CEO of North America has been the highlight of my career, enhanced by the opportunity to develop the next generation of senior leaders,” Rudin said in a statement. “David and I have been partners since I joined the firm, and he is the ideal person to lead Savills North America with a clear vision for the platform’s evolution.”

Lipson has a long history at Savills. He worked as an intern for the brokerage and then became a full-time employee in 1989. He joined the board in 2004 followed by the executive committee in 2014.

“Savills has been more than just a workplace for me — it’s been my home for most of my adult life,” Lipson said in a statement. “Serving this company since joining as a summer intern in 1987 has truly been an honor, and I’m well aware of the responsibilities that come with guiding it into the future.

“My confidence in Savills’ standing within the industry is unwavering, largely because of the exceptional professionals here who are and will remain instrumental in shaping the future of real estate advisory,” Lipson added.

As president, Lipson has been credited with expanding Savills’ capacity to serve clients in project management, workplace consultancy and lease administration. Prior to that, he helped expand the D,C, office’s client base and staff numbers over the course of his 15 years there, according to Savills.

