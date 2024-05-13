Executive Plaza Secures 35K SF of Leases in North Baltimore

Where could you find a pilates class, a game developer, a law firm and a classic rock radio station all in the same space? North Baltimore is about to find out.

Timonium, Md.-based Hill Management Services announced Monday that seven companies had either signed new leases, expanded their footprints or renewed existing leases in Executive Plaza, the 550,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Hunt Valley, roughly 17 miles north of Downtown Baltimore.

Leading the latest phase of activity is specialty insurance distributor Amwins, which inked a new lease for 15,569 square feet of office space. Joining Amwins are game developer Midsummer Studios, radio station WZBA-FM, 100.7 The Bay, Resilient Health Acupuncture, Blis Pilates, law firm Wagonheim & Associates and financial adviser group Accompany Wealth Partners. Combined, the seven tenants will occupy more than 35,000 square feet across the four-building complex.

“The diversity of companies involved with this recent wave of new leases exemplifies the range of industries that are attracted to Executive Plaza’s strategic location and best-in-class business environment,” Danielle Beyrodt, Hill Management’s vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The commercial complex at 11350 McCormick Road just off Interstate 83 boasts a range of amenities, including conference spaces and dry cleaners, child care offerings, a newly upgraded fitness center, an on-site deli and a post office. Free surface and underground parking offers commuters car detailing opportunities, though the development is also within walking distance of Maryland Transit Administration service and light rail stops.

Founded in 1976, Hill Management Services owns more than 4 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space as well as several hotel and self-storage facilities throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Leasing managers Ashley Zito and Danielle Bridge represented the landlord in negotiations for the transactions.