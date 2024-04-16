Insurance Provider Amwins Leases 16K-SF Office In Baltimore Suburbs

Amwins is about to distribute a heck of a lot more insurance in the Baltimore area.

The international insurance company has inked a lease for 15,569 square feet of office space with landlord Hill Management Services at the Executive Plaza complex in Hunt Valley, Md., in the north Baltimore suburbs, the landlord announced.

Roughly 100 Amwins employees are expected to work at the four-building complex, located 18 miles north of Downtown Baltimore at 11350 McCormick Road, according to Hill Management. Danielle Bridge of Hill Management represented the landlord in-house, while David Fields and Jordan Buis of CBRE handled the deal for Amwins. Fields and Buis declined to comment.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., with 155 offices across the globe, Amwins is one of the largest distributors of specialty insurance in the U.S. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hill Management, meanwhile, owns more than 4 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in the mid-Atlantic region. That includes Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot retail center in Germantown, Md., where the company clinched a 2,031-square-foot lease with Strive Martial Arts Family Fitness Center at the end of last year.

