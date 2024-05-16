El Palacio de los Jugos Expanding to Miami Lakes

El Palacio de los Jugos, a popular, casual Cuban restaurant, is expanding to Miami Lakes.

The owner of the Miami chain signed a 10-year lease to occupy 3,400 square feet at the Palm Plaza retail center. The restaurant, whose name translates to the juice palaces, is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the landlord, Stephen Bittel’s Terranova.

The outpost will mark El Palacio de los Jugos’ 11th location. All are in Miami-Dade County.

Terranova’s Palm Plaza spans 90,514 square feet across 8.5 acres at 16709 NW 67th Avenue, adjacent to Ludlam Road. In 2021, Terranova completed a $1.3 million renovation for the property.

The open-air mall’s other tenants include McDonald’s, Skechers, First Watch and MD Now. A Boston Market location recently closed. Prosperi Real Estate represented El Palacio de los Jugos, while Terranova had inhouse representation.

Founded in 1977 by Apolonia Bermudez, El Palacio de los Jugos is known for its Cuban dishes, such as arroz congri, sandwiches and its long list of juices. Her son, Reinaldo Bermudez, now runs the business.

During the 2012 presidential campaign, Mitt Romney, then the Republican nominee, held a campaign event at the restaurant on Southwest 24th Street.

While the Miami New Times last year counted El Palacio de los Jugos as one of Miami’s “essential restaurants,” the chain has a checkered history. About a year ago, one location shut down for a few days because a food inspector discovered roaches on food contact surfaces, the Miami Herald reported.

