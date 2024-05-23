Knott Realty Adds 276K SF of Spec Industrial Space in Baltimore County

Knott Realty Group has started construction on two speculative industrial facilities that will combine for more than 276,000 square feet in the Rossville section of Baltimore County, Md.

The two buildings will be the final phase of the Yellow Brick Road business community, which features more than 1 million square feet of space within nine buildings. It’s expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2025.

The building at 9107 Yellow Brick Road will span 150,492 square feet, and 9114 Yellow Brick Road will have 125,791 square feet. Both single-story structures will feature 32-foot ceilings, as well as an additional trailer and outside storage lots that can support up to 29 trailer drops, and parking for 386 vehicles.

It’s one mile from the Baltimore Beltway and two miles from Interstate 95. It’s also seven miles from the Port of Baltimore and 40 miles from Washington, D.C.

The Baltimore-based developer is tapping into the demand for industrial space in the region. The vacancy rate for warehouse real estate in eastern Baltimore County is 3.9 percent, and the submarket experienced a positive net absorption of 94,000 square feet in the first quarter, according to CBRE’s first-quarter market report.

“The greater Baltimore metropolitan region continues to attract large-scale industrial/warehouse users, and our team is proceeding with this next-phase speculative development with tremendous confidence,” Taylor Fields, Knott Realty’s vice president of leasing, said in a statement.

