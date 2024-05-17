An active May on the commercial real estate lending front continued this week with three six-figure deals, led by a $220 million refinance provided by KKR (KKR) for a 2.1 million-square-foot industrial portfolio owned by Ares Industrial Real Estate Income Trust. Another large transaction was a $110 million construction loan supplied by QuadReal Property Group on EMP Capita’s planned 246-unit apartment project at a former development site at 870-888 Atlantic Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Here are the rest of the deals.

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 13 to May 17.