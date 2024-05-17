Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: KKR Provides $220M Industrial Portfolio Refi

By May 17, 2024 10:00 am
An active May on the commercial real estate lending front continued this week with three six-figure deals, led by a $220 million refinance provided by KKR (KKR) for a 2.1 million-square-foot industrial portfolio owned by Ares Industrial Real Estate Income Trust. Another large transaction was a $110 million construction loan supplied by QuadReal Property Group on EMP Capita’s planned 246-unit apartment project at a former development site at 870-888 Atlantic Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Here are the rest of the deals.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Property Type Broker
$220 million KKR Ares Industrial Real Estate Income Trust Nine-building portfolio Industrial N/A
$110 million  QuadReal Property Group EMP Capital 870-888 Atlantic Avenue; Brooklyn Multifamily Walker & Dunlop’s Keith Kurland and Jordan Casella
$100 million  Madison Realty Capital and Unity Capital Kushner Companies 144 Broadway Place; Long Branch, N.J. Multifamily N/A
$90 million  Wells Fargo L+M Fund Management Knickerbocker Village; Manhattan Affordable Housing N/A
$55 million Apollo Asset Management Neology Development Group Pier 19 Residences and Marina; Miami Multifamily Berkadia’s Charles Foschini, Christopher Apone and Shannon Wilson

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 13 to May 17. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

