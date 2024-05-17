Finance Deals of the Week: KKR Provides $220M Industrial Portfolio Refi
By The Editors May 17, 2024 10:00 amreprints
An active May on the commercial real estate lending front continued this week with three six-figure deals, led by a $220 million refinance provided by KKR (KKR) for a 2.1 million-square-foot industrial portfolio owned by Ares Industrial Real Estate Income Trust. Another large transaction was a $110 million construction loan supplied by QuadReal Property Group on EMP Capita’s planned 246-unit apartment project at a former development site at 870-888 Atlantic Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Here are the rest of the deals.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Property Type
|Broker
|$220 million
|KKR
|Ares Industrial Real Estate Income Trust
|Nine-building portfolio
|Industrial
|N/A
|$110 million
|QuadReal Property Group
|EMP Capital
|870-888 Atlantic Avenue; Brooklyn
|Multifamily
|Walker & Dunlop’s Keith Kurland and Jordan Casella
|$100 million
|Madison Realty Capital and Unity Capital
|Kushner Companies
|144 Broadway Place; Long Branch, N.J.
|Multifamily
|N/A
|$90 million
|Wells Fargo
|L+M Fund Management
|Knickerbocker Village; Manhattan
|Affordable Housing
|N/A
|$55 million
|Apollo Asset Management
|Neology Development Group
|Pier 19 Residences and Marina; Miami
|Multifamily
|Berkadia’s Charles Foschini, Christopher Apone and Shannon Wilson
Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 13 to May 17. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
Deals of the Week, Jordan Casella, Keith Kurland, Apollo Asset Management, Ares Industrial Real Estate Income Trust, Berkadia, EMP Capital, KKR, Kushner Companies, L+M Fund Management, Madison Realty Capital, Neology Development Group, QuadReal Property Group, Unity Capital, Walker & Dunlop