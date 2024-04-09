White & Case Expands to 82K SF at Miami’s Southeast Financial Center

White & Case has renewed and expanded its office space at Southeast Financial Center in Downtown Miami, adding a fourth floor to the three it already occupied, a spokesperson for the law firm confirmed.

The global law firm signed a 10-year lease for 81,603 square feet at the 55-story tower at 200 South Biscayne Boulevard, and will occupy the 48th through 51st floors of the property.

White & Case has been at the Downtown Miami property since 1987 and last renewed its lease in 2013. It is adding space to accommodate additional executives who have moved to Florida since 2020, as well as to service clients interested in doing business in the region, Raoul Cantero, executive partner of White & Case’s Miami office, told the South Florida Business Journal, which first reported the lease.

The law firm, which was established in 1901, joins Morgan Stanley, Brazilian Bank BTG Pactual and Swiss developer Empira Group, the latter of which expanded at the building earlier this year. Other law firms in the building include Shutts & Bowen and Reed Smith.

Zara’s billionaire founder Amancio Ortega owns the 2 million-square-foot skyscraper, which he purchased for $500 million in 2016.

JLL’s Greg McCavera and Bobby Blair, alongside Tere Blanca and David Valdez of Blanca Commercial Real Estate, represented White & Case in the transaction, Blanca Commercial Real Estate confirmed.

JLL and CBRE, which generally handles leasing for the building ownership, did not respond to requests for comment.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.