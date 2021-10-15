International law firm Reed Smith is expanding its Miami footprint and relocating to Downtown Miami from nearby Brickell.

The firm signed a lease for 22,495 square feet on the 26th floor of the 55-story Southeast Financial Center, located at 200 S. Biscayne Boulevard, according to an announcement from JLL, which manages the property. JLL declined to provide the terms of the deal.

Reed Smith opened its first Miami location in 2017, at 1001 Brickell Bay Drive, where they currently occupy 19,500 square feet. That office was intended to serve as a gateway to Reed Smith’s Latin American business, as well as to cater to the local market.

JLL’s Barbara Liberatore Black and Jeff Gordon represented the tenant in the deal. Eric Groffman and Cameron Tallon, also of JLL, handled it for the landlord, Ponte Gadea, led by Spanish billionaire and Zara owner Amancio Ortega.

The 1.2 million-square-foot office tower has the distinction of being Miami’s tallest office building. Ortega purchased the property for $516 million in 2016, according to property records.

The building is home to a slate of financial and legal tenants including Goldman Sachs, Rialto Capital, Banco Itaú and Porsche Latin America.

“When considering relocation, we prioritized a space that allowed for continued and sustained growth and served as a physical representation of Reed Smith’s reputation in the market — thriving, soaring, energetic and well-connected,” Constantine Karides, managing partner of Reed Smith’s Miami office, said in a statement.

