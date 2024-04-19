Finance Deals of the Week: $207M CMBS Refi on DC Area Office Assets

It was another active week of commercial real estate loans, led by the $207 million commercial mortgage-backed debt package from Citi Real Estate Funding for the refinancing of two Arlington, Va., office properties owned by Monday Properties. Bank of Montreal also provided a $117 million loan for the Chetrit family and The Jay Group to refinance their mortgage at Sunrose Tower, a mixed-use multifamily apartment building in Harlem at 620 West 153rd Street. Find out what the other biggest loans for the week were below.

