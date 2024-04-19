Finance Deals of the Week: $207M CMBS Refi on DC Area Office Assets
The top five financing deals from April 15 to April 19
It was another active week of commercial real estate loans, led by the $207 million commercial mortgage-backed debt package from Citi Real Estate Funding for the refinancing of two Arlington, Va., office properties owned by Monday Properties. Bank of Montreal also provided a $117 million loan for the Chetrit family and The Jay Group to refinance their mortgage at Sunrose Tower, a mixed-use multifamily apartment building in Harlem at 620 West 153rd Street. Find out what the other biggest loans for the week were below.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$207 million
|Citi Real Estate Funding
|Monday Properties
|1812 North Moore Street & 2800 Shirlington Road; Arlington, Va.
|Office
|N/A
|$117 million
|Bank of Montreal
|The Chetrit Family and The Jay Group
|620 West 153rd Street; Manhattan
|Multifamily
|N/A
|$110 million
|BHI and Be Aviv
|Clipper Equities
|2359 Bedford Avenue; Brooklyn
|Multifamily
|Landstone Capital
|$100 million
|Nationwide
|Seagis Property Group
|Nine-building industrial portfolio
|Industrial
|JLL
|$97 million
|Madison Realty Capital
|The Taurasi Group
|38 Jackson Street, Hoboken, N.J.
|Condos
|C. H. Kauffman & Associates
Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 15 to April 19. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
