Finance Deals of the Week: $207M CMBS Refi on DC Area Office Assets

The top five financing deals from April 15 to April 19

By April 19, 2024 6:00 am
It was another active week of commercial real estate loans, led by the $207 million commercial mortgage-backed debt package from Citi Real Estate Funding for the refinancing of two Arlington, Va., office properties owned by Monday Properties. Bank of Montreal also provided a $117 million loan for the Chetrit family and The Jay Group to refinance their mortgage at Sunrose Tower, a mixed-use multifamily apartment building in Harlem at 620 West 153rd Street.  Find out what the other biggest loans for the week were below.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$207 million Citi Real Estate Funding Monday Properties 1812 North Moore Street & 2800 Shirlington Road; Arlington, Va. Office N/A
$117 million Bank of Montreal The Chetrit Family and The Jay Group 620 West 153rd Street; Manhattan Multifamily N/A
$110 million BHI and Be Aviv Clipper Equities 2359 Bedford Avenue; Brooklyn Multifamily Landstone Capital
$100 million Nationwide Seagis Property Group Nine-building industrial portfolio Industrial JLL
$97 million Madison Realty Capital The Taurasi Group 38 Jackson Street, Hoboken, N.J. Condos C. H. Kauffman & Associates

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 15 to April 19. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

