Taqueria Xochi to Open at The Yards in D.C. This Summer

By April 18, 2024 12:20 pm
Lamb quesabirria with dipping sauce at Taqueria Xochi
Lamb quesabirria with dipping sauce at Taqueria Xochi in Washington, D.C. PHOTO: Scott Suchman/For the Washington Post

Taqueria Xochi will open its third Washington, D.C., location at The Yards, the 48-acre megadevelopment at the former Navy Yard in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood. 

The restaurant signed a 2,422-square-foot lease at 300 Tingey Street SE at the Boilermaker Shops, a historic mixed-use building that was restored and redeveloped in 2012. The taqueria is scheduled to open this summer, according to landlord Brookfield Properties.

Taqueria Xochi got its start during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has grown to include a takeout location on U Street and a sit-down location at The Square, a food hall in Downtown D.C.

“We’re eager to join an exceptional list of restaurants in the neighborhood and to bring our unique and authentic flavors to Navy Yard,” said Taqueria Xochi co-founder Geraldine Mendoza

Other recent tenants at The Yards include New York cafe Maman, convenience store Foxtrot and Playa Bowls

Taqueria Xochi will join microbrewery Bluejacket and the Pacer running store at the Boilermaker, which was once a factory that manufactured Navy vessel boilers. 

KLNB‘s Jenn Price represented Brookfield in the transaction, while Kim Stein, also of KLNB, represented Taqueria Xochi.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com

300 Tingey Street SE, Boilermaker Shops, Taqueria Xochi, The Yards
