Taqueria Xochi to Open at The Yards in D.C. This Summer

Taqueria Xochi will open its third Washington, D.C., location at The Yards, the 48-acre megadevelopment at the former Navy Yard in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood.

The restaurant signed a 2,422-square-foot lease at 300 Tingey Street SE at the Boilermaker Shops, a historic mixed-use building that was restored and redeveloped in 2012. The taqueria is scheduled to open this summer, according to landlord Brookfield Properties.

Taqueria Xochi got its start during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has grown to include a takeout location on U Street and a sit-down location at The Square, a food hall in Downtown D.C.

“We’re eager to join an exceptional list of restaurants in the neighborhood and to bring our unique and authentic flavors to Navy Yard,” said Taqueria Xochi co-founder Geraldine Mendoza.

Other recent tenants at The Yards include New York cafe Maman, convenience store Foxtrot and Playa Bowls.

Taqueria Xochi will join microbrewery Bluejacket and the Pacer running store at the Boilermaker, which was once a factory that manufactured Navy vessel boilers.

KLNB‘s Jenn Price represented Brookfield in the transaction, while Kim Stein, also of KLNB, represented Taqueria Xochi.

