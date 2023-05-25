Foxtrot, Maman and Tour Boat Firm Sign On at DC’s The Yards 

Five retailers have signed on for Phase II of The Yards, the largest waterfront development in the Washington, D.C., region being developed by Brookfield Properties.

New tenants include female-owned local plant shop Jungle & Loom, upscale corner store Foxtrot, two eateries, and Sea Suite Cruises, which will operate a boat fleet at The Yards Marina.

Currently underway, Phase II of The Yards will deliver more than 1,260 new multifamily residences, 1.8 million square feet of office space, including exclusive waterfront office, and more than 33,000 square feet of reclaimed waterfront park space.

“The Yards is at once a local neighborhood and a destination, so our retail success lies in providing everyday conveniences for residents and office workers with buzzworthy restaurants, bars, shops and experiences,” Bobby Swennes, executive vice president and head of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions for brookfield properties, told Commercial Observer. “From Phase I, we learned how effective it is to mix small local businesses, like Steadfast Supply, with beloved brands, such as Lululemon, so there is both discovery and familiarity.”

Foxtrot inked a 4,300-square-foot lease at 1275 New Jersey Avenue SE and is expected to open in June. Jungle & Loom will occupy approximately 2,000-square feet of ground floor space in the same building, with a planned opening date in 2024.

Maman, a popular Manhattan café and bakery, will take 3,500 square feet on the ground floor of The Yards’ newest residential offering, Vela, at 1300 Yards Place SE. It’s expected to open this summer.

Playa Bowls, offering açaí, pitaya, and coconut bowls and smoothies, has signed a 1,400-square-foot lease also at Vela and will open in 2024.

The four retailers are in Yards Place, a pedestrian-only street that connects the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station directly with the Anacostia River waterfront and Nationals Park.

Sea Suite Cruises will be at the marina, where it will house Tikito, a private tiki boat tour experience, which will take six passengers out on the water for two-hour private tours up the Washington Channel.

“This neighborhood is thriving — we’re building new, beautiful residential, best-in-class office, an abundance of public space, and cool retail,” Swennes said. “Prospective tenants can see the growth for themselves, and know that our proximity to the ballpark, public transit and waterfront is a recipe for sustainable, long-term success.”

At full buildout, The Yards will feature up to 3,400 apartments; 500,000 square feet of retail, dining and services; a flagship 225-room Thompson hotel; 1.8 million square feet of office space; and an award-winning waterfront park spread across approximately 25 buildings situated on 48 waterfront acres in the Navy Yard district.

Jennifer Price and Kim Stein of KLNB represented Brookfield in all leases. Foxtrot was represented by John Asadoorian of Asadoorian Retail Solution; Bradley Riddle of Greater Potomac Realty represented Playa Bowls; Maman was represented by Brand Urban; and Jungle & Loom was represented by Alex Meyer of KLNB. It was not immediately clear who represented Sea Suite Cruises.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.