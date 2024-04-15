New York Reaches ‘Conceptual Agreement’ for $237B State Budget

New York finally has a framework for a state budget deal, or “parameters for a conceptual agreement” at least, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday evening.

Hochul said a preliminary agreement had been reached for a $237 billion budget that includes money for a wide range of issues that had stumped lawmakers for the past two weeks, including housing, crime and health care. The proposal still needs full approval from the New York Assembly and Senate before it will make its way to Hochul’s desk for her signature.

“Each of us came to the table with strongly held beliefs, but in the interest of our state we pulled it together,” Hochul said during a press conference.

The state’s tentative budget has a blueprint for the future of housing in New York, the issue debated most contentiously in Albany that has largely delayed the talks. The agreement features incentives for building new housing, including a six-year extension of the expired 421a tax credit for buildings that include a certain percentage of affordable units, along with a replacement program for 421a, dubbed 483x. It also adds a $500 million investment to develop 15,000 units on state-owned sites such as former prisons, incentives for office-to-residential conversions, the elimination of density restrictions in Manhattan, increased tenant protections and more.

An additional $500 million will go to address the burgeoning migrant crisis in New York City, according to Hochul.



Criminal justice reforms were also high on Hochul’s list. Her “conceptual agreement” includes $347 million for expanded gun violence reduction programs, $40 million for coordination between law enforcement agencies, money to hire 100 new state troopers to crack down on smash-and-grab retail theft, and money to target illegal cannabis shops in New York City, which have cropped up by the hundreds in recent years.

