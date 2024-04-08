New York’s Kyma to Open in Greek Eatery West Palm Beach

Kyma, an upscale Greek eatery from New York, is headed south to Downtown West Palm Beach.

Kyma Restaurants, the hospitality group behind the Greek restaurant, signed a 14,000-square-foot lease at Banyan & Olive, a mixed-use development by Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital.

SEE ALSO: Investment Manager VanEck Staying Put in 53K SF at 666 Third

The restaurant, which is scheduled to open in 2025, will feature 8,000 square feet of indoor, ground-floor space at 111 South Olive Avenue and a 6,000-square-foot rooftop at 300 Banyan Boulevard.

“Kyma is my personal favorite restaurant in New York City,” Andrew Dance, managing partner at Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners, said in a statement.

Nikki Traff of Colliers represented the building owners, while Michael Sullivan from Comras Company represented Kyma.

The outpost will mark Kyma’s fourth restaurant. In New York, the hospitality group, co-founded by Merkourios Angeliades, operates restaurants at Hudson Yards and in the Flatiron District as well as a third in Roslyn on the north shore of Long Island.

Kyma isn’t the only Greek restaurant from New York that will make its West Palm Beach debut. Estiatorio Milos is set to open a 10,000-square-foot restaurant at Related Companies’ One Flagler office tower that’s now under construction.

Other New York culinary transplants in West Palm Beach include Harry’s and Felice.

Banyan & Olive, which will house 120,000 of leasable office space, is nearing completion, two years after developers Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital landed an $87 million construction loan.

Office tenants include Dycom Industries and Alvarez & Marsal Capital, which signed a 40,000-square-foot lease and a 10,000-square-foot lease, respectively.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.