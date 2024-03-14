Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Dycom Industries Inks 40K-SF Lease at 300 Banyan in West Palm

By March 14, 2024 3:12 pm
reprints
300 Banyan. Rendering: Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital

Dycom Industries inked a 40,000-square-foot lease to relocate its headquarters to the 300 Banyan office project being built in Downtown West Palm Beach, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dycom, which provides contracting services to telecommunications providers, will occupy the top two floors of the 12-story development, according to developers Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital. The asking rent stood at $110 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Manhattan and Brooklyn Apartment Rents Hit February Records

Located at 300 Banyan Boulevard, the development will feature about 120,000 of leasable office space across six floors, in addition to three floors of parking. 

Dycom Industries will relocate its headquarters from Palm Beach Gardens. Its new lease brings 300 Banyan to 50 percent pre-leased. In August, financial firm Alvarez & Marsal Capital signed a 10,000-square-foot lease.

The development is expected to be completed next month. Construction has been underway since 2022 when Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital secured a $87 million construction loan from Acore Capital

Cushman & Wakefield’s Brian Gale and Anthony Librizzi represented the landlord, and Derek Baker of Colliers represented the tenant.

The 300 Banyan office building is part of the larger Banyan & Olive mixed-use development, which also features a historic building at 111 North Olive Avenue. Over two years ago, the joint venture completed a gut renovation of the three-story building, designed by famed architect John Volk, which now functions as a mixed-use property.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

300 Banyan, Banyan & Olive, Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners, Dycom Industries, Wheelock Street Capital
Rents hit new record highs for the month of February last month in Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to Elliman's latest market report.
Leases  ·  Analysis
New York City

Manhattan and Brooklyn Apartment Rents Hit February Records

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
A seven-story building in Brooklyn.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Regency Health Care Takes 8K SF at 1341 Flatbush Avenue

By Abigail Nehring
National Press Building
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Kellen Company Relocates Atlanta HQ to Downtown D.C.

By Nick Trombola