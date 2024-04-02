JLL Grows Tampa Office With 20K-SF Lease at Truist Place

JLL (JLL) has expanded its Tampa office.

The real estate brokerage signed a 10-year lease for 20,000 square feet at the Truist Place tower in Downtown Tampa, and will relocate within the building.

JLL is moving from the 11th floor to the 27th floor of the 36-story tower. The brokerage’s new Gensler-designed office — which marks a 20 percent expansion — will accommodate more than 100 employees and bring together the brokerage’s eight business lines, which include leasing representation, capital markets and servicing, as well as project development services, work dynamics, and property management.

“We have seen accelerated real estate and business growth in the Tampa Bay market over recent years, particularly in the downtown core which is bustling with business activity,” LaShawn Bates, JLL’s brokerage leader for North and Central Florida, said in a statement. ”This contributed to our decision to remain,”

JLL’s own Brent Miller and Jeff Heller represented the brokerage, while Lauren Coup, also from JLL, represented the property’s ownership group, Highwoods Properties.

The property, at 401 E Jackson Street, totals 526,505 square feet. Other tenants include coworking operator Industrious and law firms Rubenstein Law and Sivyer Barlow Watson & Haughey.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.