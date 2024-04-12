Giorgetti to Bring Luxury Italian Furniture to D.C. Region

Italian furniture designer Giorgetti’s brick-and-mortar prospects in the Washington, D.C. region? Sofa so good.

Giorgetti has inked a new lease with the Chevy Chase Land Company for 3,000 square feet at The Collection, an outdoor shopping center at 5471 Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, Md., just north of D.C., according to the landlord.

Lisa Stoddard of CBRE represented Chevy Chase Land Company in lease negotiations, while Todd Malamut of NREB represented Giorgetti, according to a spokesperson for Chevy Chase Land Company. The spokesperson declined to offer further details regarding the lease.

Neither Stoddard nor Malamut immediately responded to requests for comment.

Founded in 1898, Giorgetti produces luxury and custom furniture at its manufacturing facilities in Brianza, Italy, where the company is based. Giorgetti has partnered on the new U.S. location, Giorgetti’s first in D.C., with Italian furniture purveyors Salus Homes, which is also based in Chevy Chase.

“We are so pleased to have found a new home at The Collection where we not only enjoy a prominent location on a significant ‘boulevard,’ but among the established neighbors of other fine retail, restaurants, design and office,” Salus Homes co-founder Sandeep Gupta said in a statement.

Giorgetti joins other tenants such as Tiffany & Company, Amazon Fresh, Capital One Bank and Merritt Gallery at The Collection.

The Collection isn’t the only large-scale development in the area north of D.C. owned by Chevy Chase Land Company. A joint venture between the company and Bozzuto has over the past few years developed the 6-acre, mixed-use site known as Chevy Chase Lake, which features three luxury residential buildings and about 100,000 square feet of retail space.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.