Chevy Chase Lake Adds StretchLab and Dok Khao to Retail Lineup

Fitness studio StretchLab and Dok Khao Thai Eatery will be joining the mixed-use Chevy Chase Lake development, Commercial Observer has learned.

A joint venture between Bozzuto and The Chevy Chase Land Company has over the last few years developed the 6-acre site, which now features three luxury residential buildings — The Barrett, The Claude and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Chevy Chase — as well as approximately 100,000 square feet of retail space.

StretchLab, which offers group stretch sessions, inked a 1,700-square-foot lease at 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace and will open later this fall.

Dok Khao, which serves a menu inspired by traditional Bangkok dishes, signed for 3,700 square feet at 8551 Connecticut Avenue and will open next summer. This will be the Thai restaurant’s third location in the region, joining spots in Woodbridge, Va., and Columbia, Md.

Other tenants at Chevy Chase Lake include Amazon Fresh, Truist Bank, ice cream shop The Charmery and wine bar UnCorked. Additionally, CVS Pharmacy and Playa Bowls will open later this fall. Elena James, a new concept from the founders of D.C.’s New American restaurant Nina May, also plans to open next year.

“In June, we started move-ins for The Claude, along with the delivery of the Town Square, the 27,000-square-foot promenade in the center of the neighborhood,” Mike Henehan, president of Bozzuto, said in a prepared statement. “We are very excited to add additional retail offerings to the mix, with Dok Khao, a beloved DMV favorite dining experience, as well as StretchLab, an innovative wellness-focused concept that we know will benefit the community.”

The neighborhood also offers a plaza connecting Chevy Chase Lake to the Metro’s future Purple line, and recently unveiled “Streetcar” by Tom Fruin, a public art piece in the Town Square.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.