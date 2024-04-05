Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Architect ESKW Moving to Bigger Digs at 52 Duane Street

By April 5, 2024 2:46 pm
reprints
An office building in Manhattan.
52 Duane Street. Photo: CBRE

The architecture firm that helped restore St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowery after it was partially destroyed by a fire in 1978 has a new home — with twice the space — around the corner from New York City Hall

ESKW/Architects inked a 15-year lease for 8,477 square feet on the fifth floor of Benjamin Partners52 Duane Street, landlord broker CBRE (CBRE) announced.

SEE ALSO: Puma Makes Hollywood Deal With David Simon’s Bardas

Asking rent at the 10-story building between Broadway and Federal Plaza was $48 per square foot, according to tenant broker Elizabeth Martin of E.L. Martin Partners.

The firm will bid farewell to its 4,500-square-foot office on the mezzanine and second floor of 100 Lafayette Street, which has been its home for more than 20 years.

Martin’s marching orders were to find a space in the same neighborhood that would allow ESKW to expand its footprint significantly, without splitting its office between multiple floors.

“They really wanted to stay in the same area,” Martin said. “They were looking to get more space and have more efficient operation. It’s exciting to see them expand.”

ESKW has been around since 1960, when Harold and Judith Edelman teamed with Stanley Salzman to found Edelman and Salzman Architects, according to its website. It later became known as ESKW and has spearheaded large-scale publicly subsidized housing projects, urban renewal developments and numerous projects for the New York City Department of Design and Construction over the decades. 

CBRE’s Brad Gerla, Jonathan Cope and Masha Dudelzak represented Benjamin Partners. The CBRE brokers did not respond to a request for comment.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

100 Lafayette Street, 52 Duane Street, Brad Gerla, Elizabeth Martin, Jonathan Cope, Masha Dudelzak, New York City Department of Design and Construction, Stanley Salzman, Benjamin Partners, CBRE, E.L. Martin Partners, ESKW/Architects
Puma plans to move into 6344 Fountain in 2025.
Leases  ·  Office
Los Angeles

Puma Makes Hollywood Deal With David Simon’s Bardas

By Greg Cornfield
A 99 Cents Only store in Los Angeles, Calif.
Leases  ·  Retail
Los Angeles

99 Cents Only Stores to Close 371 Retail Locations

By Greg Cornfield
Leases deal sheet
Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Regus Expands to 55K SF Near Penn Station

By The Editors