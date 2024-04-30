Finance  ·  Construction
New Jersey

CIBC Provides $29M Construction Loan for New Jersey Industrial Facility

Bridge Point South Plainfield II is a 167,000 square-foot distribution complex directly off Interstate 287

By April 30, 2024 11:57 am
reprints
Rendering of Bridge Point South Plainfield II in South Plainfield, New Jersey.
Rendering of Bridge Point South Plainfield II in South Plainfield, New Jersey. Photo Credit: JLL Capital Markets

Developer Bridge Industrial has secured $28.5 million in construction financing to build Bridge Point South Plainfield II, a 167,000 square-foot, Class-A warehouse and distribution complex directly off Interstate 287 in South Plainfield, N.J. 

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CIBC] provided the financing, while a JLL Capital Markets team of Jon Mikula, Michael Klein, and Michael Sachs arranged the loan on behalf of the sponsor. 

SEE ALSO: In a Showdown Over a Retail REIT, Accusations of Ineptitude From Both Sides

JLL’s Klein said in a statement that his brokerage team was happy to once again work with Bridge Industrial on a speculative industrial development. 

“There is still ample liquidity in the lending market for well-located development projects by premiere sponsors,” he said.

Located at 1 Cragwood Road, Bridge Point South Plainfield II is the sister project to Bridge Point South Plainfield I, a 189,000 square-foot, Class-A industrial facility in the same area. That project was built in 2022 and financed through a $25 million construction loan arranged by JLL Capital Markets from Simmons Bank. The 14-acre site of Bridge Point South Plainfield II is presently an office building scheduled for demolition. 

Bridge Point South Plainfield II is expected to feature 36-foot clear heights, 26 dock-height doors, and two drive-in doors. The building’s location adjacent to Interstate 287 provides easy access to the New Jersey Turnpike, Newark International Airport, and the ports of New York City and northern New Jersey. 

Bridge Industrial did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

 

Bridge Industrial, Bridge Point South Plainfield II, Distribution, loan, New Jersey, warehouse, Bridge Industrial, CIBC Bank, JLL Capital Markets
Shareholder documents from Whitestone REIT and Erez Asset Management
Finance  ·  Features
Texas

In a Showdown Over a Retail REIT, Accusations of Ineptitude From Both Sides

By Brian Pascus
WeWork sign
Finance  ·  Distress
Los Angeles

WeWork Files to Keep Two More SoCal Leases

By Nick Trombola
Adam Saphier at the Trammel Crow headquarters in Dallas on April 22.
Finance  ·  Leases
Texas

Trammell Crow Company’s Adam Saphier On Developing in Texas Post-Pandemic

By Mark Hallum