Finance  ·  Construction
New Jersey

Bravo Property Trust Provides $46M Construction Loan on New Jersey Resi Tower 

By April 8, 2024 4:49 pm
reprints
A rendering for the 128-unit Allora project in Bayonne, N.J. Photo: Melamed Architect

Developer Bayonne Equities BII Urban Renewal has sealed $46 million of construction financing to complete a 10-story residential development in Bayonne, N.J., Commercial Observer has learned. 

Bravo Property Trust, a balance sheet bridge and construction lender affiliate of Bravo Capital, supplied the floating-rate loan on the Bayonne Equities’ Allora project slated for completion in spring 2025, according to the company. The transaction represents a 70 percent loan-to-cost, Bravo Property Trust said. 

SEE ALSO: Hudson Companies, Housing Works Land $105M to Build NYC Affordable Housing

Bayonne Equities  — a partnership between developers Lior Darel, Gabriel Lazar and Dimitris “Jimmy” Vattes — broke ground in late 2022 using equity to fund the initial construction, according to Bravo. The project was first proposed in 2020 and topped out in Feburary.  

Located at 281-289 Broadway, Allora will comprise 128 apartments with 2,400 square feet of ground-floor retail and a 135-space parking garage. Amenities level on the top floor will feature a fitness center, lounge and playroom.

The property is situated a few blocks from the Eighth Street stop on New Jersey Transit’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail line.

Officials at Bayonne Equities did immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Dimitris Vattes, Gabriel Lazar, Lior Darel, B2 Urban Renewal, Bravo Capital, Bravo Property Trust
New York City Manhattan sunset skyline aerial view with office building
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Hudson Companies, Housing Works Land $105M to Build NYC Affordable Housing

By Brian Pascus
Robert Trent (left) and Mike Gontar.
Finance
New York City

InterVest Forms Partnership With Builders Capital, Acquires Minority Stake

By Cathy Cunningham
594 Broadway in Manhattan.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Apple Bank Provides GFP Real Estate With $54M ReFi for SoHo Office Building

By Brian Pascus