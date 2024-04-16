Argentine Steakhouse Baires Grill to Open New York Flagship in Tribeca

South Florida’s Baires Grill will bring a prime cut of the Sunshine State to Lower Manhattan later this year, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Argentine steakhouse signed a 20-year lease to open a flagship location spanning 8,450 square feet on the ground floor of 200 Chambers Street, according to landlord Jack Resnick & Sons.

A spokesperson for the developer declined to share the asking rent, but average asking rent for nearby retail space on Broadway between Chambers Street and Battery Park was $276 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to a CBRE report.

The space has been occupied by the century-old Italian steakhouse The Palm since Jack Resnick & Sons completed the 30-story residential tower in 2007, but the chain shuttered the location in 2022.

Manhattan Community Board 1 began scrutinizing a series of applicants to take over the shuttered restaurant last year. In the end, another steakhouse won the day.

Baires Grill has seven locations in Miami and Palm Beach, according to its website. It’s now venturing out of the 305 area code with two locations in New York. A smaller location at 350 West 50th Street in Midtown is set to open first later this spring, followed by the Tribeca flagship in December, according to the landlord.

The Chambers Street outpost will include a full-service steakhouse plus a smaller space set aside for the more casual Baires Café.

Jack Resnick & Sons President Jonathan Resnick said in a statement that the steakhouse will be an “exciting, new, international dining experience and café amenity.”

Brett Greenberg and Fran Delgorio arranged the deal for the landlord in-house. It’s unclear if Baires Grill had its own brokers.

A spokesperson for the restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

