Strive Martial Arts Center Kicks Down the Door in Frederick, Md.

Strive Martial Arts Family Fitness Center will open its second-ever location within Westview Promenade in Frederick, Md., inking a 2,031-square-foot lease at the open-air shopping center.

Strive Martial Arts teaches martial arts for fitness and self-defense to children and adults, and is owned and operated by Derek Watson, a 6th dan black belt holder, who opened his first studio 15 years ago at 13020 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, Md.

SEE ALSO: Tax Relief Company Signs Office Lease at Griffin Towers in Orange County

The new Westview Promenade facility will open Dec. 1. Hill Management Services owns the 200,000-square-foot retail center, which it developed in 2002.

“We are not a cookie-cutter concept and, when looking for our second location, we wanted to enter a community where we could make a tangible difference,” Watson told Commercial Observer. “We immediately knew Westview Promenade was the perfect location for us because it is the center of activity in the Frederick area and is always busy with the movie theater and many restaurants. Parents can shop around or eat when waiting for their children to finish a training session.”

Located at 5223 Buckeystown Pike, the center has a tenant roster that includes Regal Cinema, Ann Taylor Loft, My Organic Market and Chico’s. Five new tenants have opened at the retail plaza since 2022, including Chatime Café, Evolve Med Spa, F45 Training, Hallmark, Thai Table, and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

More than 90,000 consumers reside within five miles of Westview Promenade, including nearly 35,000 households with an average income exceeding $85,000, according to recent census data.

Ashley Zito and Danielle Bridges of Hill Management Services along with KLNB’s Ryan Wilner, Bob Morris and Mason Bernstein represented the landlord in the lease, while Barbara Bouvier of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.