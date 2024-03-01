Sales Deals of the Week: Multifamily Sales in California Drive Market

This week in sales, Barings made the biggest splash by going into contract to acquire 1370 Avenue of the Americas from Principal Real Estate Investors for about $160 million. San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily wasn’t far behind in Ventura County, Calif., closing on a $153 million acquisition 409-unit multifamily portfolio. In Anaheim, Chateau de Ville at 2020 West Alameda Avenue was purchased by Palos Verdes Investments for $79 million.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset $197 million Four-building portfolio in Southern California CenterPoint Properties JPMorgan Asset Management CBRE’s Darla Longo, Michael Longo, Joe Cesta, Eric Cox and Barbara Perrier Industrial $150 to $160 million 1370 Avenue of the Americas; Manhattan Barings Principal Real Estate Investors Newmark’s Adam Spies, Doug Harmon, Josh King, Adam Doneger and Marcella Fasulo Office $153 million 645 Hampshire Road and 555 Laurie Lane; California FPA Multifamily Avi Peretz Institutional Property Advisors Residential $79 million 2020 West Alameda Avenue; Anaheim, Calif. Palos Verdes Investments Walters Management Marcus & Millichap Residential $50.5 million 3225 Meridian Parkway; Weston, Fla. Chick-fil-A Cabot Properties N/A Industrial

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 26 to March 1. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.