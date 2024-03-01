Sales Deals of the Week: Multifamily Sales in California Drive Market
The top five sales across the country from Feb. 26 to March 1.
By The Editors March 1, 2024 10:00 amreprints
This week in sales, Barings made the biggest splash by going into contract to acquire 1370 Avenue of the Americas from Principal Real Estate Investors for about $160 million. San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily wasn’t far behind in Ventura County, Calif., closing on a $153 million acquisition 409-unit multifamily portfolio. In Anaheim, Chateau de Ville at 2020 West Alameda Avenue was purchased by Palos Verdes Investments for $79 million.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$197 million
|Four-building portfolio in Southern California
|CenterPoint Properties
|JPMorgan Asset Management
|CBRE’s Darla Longo, Michael Longo, Joe Cesta, Eric Cox and Barbara Perrier
|Industrial
|$150 to $160 million
|1370 Avenue of the Americas; Manhattan
|Barings
|Principal Real Estate Investors
|Newmark’s Adam Spies, Doug Harmon, Josh King, Adam Doneger and Marcella Fasulo
|Office
|$153 million
|645 Hampshire Road and 555 Laurie Lane; California
|FPA Multifamily
|Avi Peretz
|Institutional Property Advisors
|Residential
|$79 million
|2020 West Alameda Avenue; Anaheim, Calif.
|Palos Verdes Investments
|Walters Management
|Marcus & Millichap
|Residential
|$50.5 million
|3225 Meridian Parkway; Weston, Fla.
|Chick-fil-A
|Cabot Properties
|N/A
|Industrial
Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 26 to March 1. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
1370 avenue of the americas, 2020 West Alameda Avenue, Barings, Chateau de Ville, Chick-fil-A, Deals of the Week, Great Gulf, Palos Verdes Investments, Principal Real Estate Investors, Barings, Chick-fil-A, Great Gulf, Palos Verdes Investments, Principal Real Estate Investors