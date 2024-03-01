Sales
Sales Deals of the Week: Multifamily Sales in California Drive Market

The top five sales across the country from Feb. 26 to March 1.

By March 1, 2024 10:00 am
Sales deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

This week in sales, Barings made the biggest splash by going into contract to acquire 1370 Avenue of the Americas from Principal Real Estate Investors for about $160 million. San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily wasn’t far behind in Ventura County, Calif., closing on a $153 million acquisition 409-unit multifamily portfolio. In Anaheim, Chateau de Ville at 2020 West Alameda Avenue was purchased by Palos Verdes Investments for $79 million.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$197 million Four-building portfolio in Southern California CenterPoint Properties JPMorgan Asset Management CBRE’s Darla Longo, Michael Longo, Joe Cesta, Eric Cox and Barbara Perrier Industrial
$150 to $160 million 1370 Avenue of the Americas; Manhattan Barings Principal Real Estate Investors Newmark’s Adam Spies, Doug Harmon, Josh King, Adam Doneger and Marcella Fasulo Office
$153 million 645 Hampshire Road and 555 Laurie Lane; California FPA Multifamily Avi Peretz Institutional Property Advisors Residential
$79 million 2020 West Alameda Avenue; Anaheim, Calif. Palos Verdes Investments Walters Management Marcus & Millichap Residential
$50.5 million 3225 Meridian Parkway; Weston, Fla. Chick-fil-A Cabot Properties N/A Industrial

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 26 to March 1. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

