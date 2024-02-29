Chick-fil-A Buys Weston Warehouse for $51M

Chick-fil-A is stepping up its industrial footprint, closing on its first Florida acquisition in Broward County.

The fast-food chain paid $50.5 million for a distribution center in Weston, Fla., property records show.

The warehouse spans 207,335 square feet on 16 acres at 3225 Meridian Parkway, just west of Interstate 75. Completed in 1997, the two-story property features 35-foot clear height, 24 dock doors and 150 parking spots.

The sale comes to $244 per square foot. The Boston-based seller, Cabot Properties, had purchased the warehouse for $30 million in 2019, according to property records.

Chick-fil-A began buying up industrial properties that same year, though the Weston deal marks the chain’s first industrial acquisition in Florida. The Atlanta-based company owns a total of 10 warehouses, mostly in the Midwest and South, per its supply chain website.

In September, it bought a 120,000-square-foot distribution center in Kannapolis, N.C., for $58 million, which is slated to open in the third quarter of 2024 and will serve about 100 restaurants in the Charlotte region, according to a press release issued by the North Carolina Department of Commerce at the time.

In South Florida, Chick-fil-A operates 47 fast-food locations.

A representative for Chick-fil-A could not be reached for comment, while a Cabot Properties spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.