Sales  ·  Industrial
Florida

Chick-fil-A Buys Weston Warehouse for $51M

By February 29, 2024 11:57 am
reprints
A Chick-Fil-A restaurant. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A is stepping up its industrial footprint, closing on its first Florida acquisition in Broward County.

The fast-food chain paid $50.5 million for a distribution center in Weston, Fla., property records show.

SEE ALSO: CenterPoint Closes Nearly $200M Industrial Acquisition in L.A.’s South Bay

The warehouse spans 207,335 square feet on 16 acres at 3225 Meridian Parkway, just west of Interstate 75. Completed in 1997, the two-story property features 35-foot clear height, 24 dock doors and 150 parking spots.

The sale comes to $244 per square foot. The Boston-based seller, Cabot Properties, had purchased the warehouse for $30 million in 2019, according to property records.

Chick-fil-A began buying up industrial properties that same year, though the Weston deal marks the chain’s first industrial acquisition in Florida. The Atlanta-based company owns a total of 10 warehouses, mostly in the Midwest and South, per its supply chain website

In September, it bought a 120,000-square-foot distribution center in Kannapolis, N.C., for $58 million, which is slated to open in the third quarter of 2024 and will serve about 100 restaurants in the Charlotte region, according to a press release issued by the North Carolina Department of Commerce at the time. 

In South Florida, Chick-fil-A operates 47 fast-food locations.

A representative for Chick-fil-A could not be reached for comment, while a Cabot Properties spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Weston, Cabot Properties, Chick-fil-A
The four facilities are in Compton.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Los Angeles

CenterPoint Closes Nearly $200M Industrial Acquisition in L.A.’s South Bay

By Greg Cornfield
Union Square, San Francisco.
Leases  ·  Sales
National

Bay It Forward: The Case for Optimism in San Francisco Retail

By Mark Hallum
Chateau de Ville
Sales  ·  Residential
California

Anaheim Multifamily Community Sells for $79M

By Nick Trombola