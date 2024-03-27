Sumaida + Khurana Plans Second Boutique Office in South Beach

Sumaida + Khurana wants to build another boutique office building in South Beach.

The New York-based developer has filed a proposal for a five-story office building at 1100 Fifth Street near the MacArthur Causeway. The 101,381-square-foot building, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Eduardo Souta de Moura, would feature a restaurant on the ground floor, 105 parking spots on the second floor, and offices on the remaining floors.

The development, designed in collaboration with Miami-based Zyscovich and New York-based Gabellini Sheppard, will mark Souta de Moura’s first project in the Americas.

Sumaida + Khurana’s partner, New Jersey-based Weiss Properties, owns the L-shaped parcel, Amit Khurana, a founding partner of Sumaida + Khurana, told Commercial Observer. The 0.75-acre parcel now holds two retail buildings, a 5,143-square-foot Burger King and an 8,556-square-foot building that previously was home to a Pier One store.

The Miami Beach Planning Board is scheduled to hear the proposal on April 25. Representatives for Weiss Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The filing comes less than four months after Sumaida + Khurana secured $47 million from Cain International to build an office building down the road. Called The Fifth Miami Beach, the five-story building will total 62,202 square feet at 944 Fifth Street. The Alberto Campo Baeza-designed project also counts Google’s former CEO, billionaire Eric Schmidt, and Bizzi + Bilgili as investors.

Further north in Miami Beach, in and around Lincoln Road, Michael Shvo is working on three office developments, all of which have been designed by world-famous architect Norman Foster.

Update: The story was amended to clarify the involvement of Weiss Properties in the project and include Eduardo Souta de Moura’s role as architect.

