Raccoon Coffee to Open at Wynwood Haus

Raccoon Coffee, a specialty coffee shop from Miami, is expanding near Wynwood.

The owner of the coffee chain, Angel Di Frisco, signed a 1,790-square-foot lease at the Wynwood Haus development, according to brokerage Metro 1, which brokered the deal. The lease is for 10 years.

The new Raccoon location is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will be the cafe’s third outpost. The concept started in 2019 inside a food truck, which remains open today, stationed behind the Presbyterian Church in Brickell. It later expanded to Edgewater at 330 NE 30th Street.

Last month, a partnership between Black Salmon, LD&D and Bridge Investment Group completed Wynwood Haus, a 20-story rental with 224 units at 23 NE 17th Terrace, just south of the Miami City Cemetery in the Arts & Entertainment District, below Wynwood.

The property features 5,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space with Metro 1 handling leasing on behalf of the ownership group. Andres Nava, also from Metro 1, represented the tenant.

“This will curate an exceptional culinary and social experience right at our residents’ doorstep,” Camilo Lopez, managing partner and co-CEO of Black Salmon, said in a statement.

Coffee shops have become popular retail tenants for residential buildings in and around Wynwood. This year, Maman, the French cafe that started in New York, opened a 4,202-square-foot restaurant at Sentral Wynwood development.

In August, Starbucks inked a 2,615-square-foot lease at the Society Wynwood apartment building.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.