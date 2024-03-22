Popular Restaurant Plans Second Palm Beach County Location, in Boca

Stage Kitchen & Bar has leased the final 5,200 square feet in Pebb Enterprises‘ Restaurant Row in Boca Raton, completing the lease-up of the project, the companies announced this week.

The latest tenant expects to open at the 22,500-square-foot project at 5355 Town Center Road by the end of 2024.

Other tenants include Fiolina Pasta House, Pubbelly Sushi and El Camino. Fiolina and El Camino opened in late 2023, while Pubbelly Sushi is expected to open this year.

A fourth tenant, Shabibi, had been announced, but Stage Kitchen & Bar now is taking the final spot in the new development.

Stage Kitchen & Bar also runs a location in Palm Beach Gardens. The dinner menu there includes grilled chicken for $39, shrimp and grits for $31, and a wagyu New York strip steak for $81.

The eatery is run by Pushkar Marathe, an Indian-born chef who trained in Switzerland. The restaurant was recognized by USA Today as one of the best restaurants of 2024. In 2023, Marathe was a semifinalist for a James Beard Foundation award.

Chris Haass of Cohen Commercial represented the tenant in the lease.

A ground-up development, Restaurant Row is near Town Center at Boca Raton, a regional mall anchored by Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s and Neiman Marcus.

Pebb Enterprises is headquartered in Boca Raton.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.





