KidStrong Location to Open North of Baltimore

A Maryland couple is bringing a new development and training center for kids, called KidStrong, to the Northern outskirts of Baltimore.

Franchise owners Samantha and Jeffrey Gossett have signed a lease with Continental Realty for a 3,522-square-foot space at Padonia Village Shopping Center at 61 East Padonia Road in Timonium, Md. The site will be the first KidStrong location in the Baltimore County area, and the Gossett’s first KidStrong location in general, once it opens this fall. Morrow Hill represented KidStrong in the lease transaction. The terms of the lease were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015 in Lexington, Ky., by CEO Matt Sharp and his wife Megin, KidStrong is a child development program that provides social and emotional training for infants and kids ranging in age from 1 through 11. The Gossett’s said they plan to open three additional locations in Maryland in the near future.

The couple has personal experience with KidStrong. “Samantha and I struggled to find appropriate places that could provide the skills we believed our daughter needed to advance physically and emotionally during the pandemic,” Jeffrey Gossett said in a statement. “After taking her to a KidStrong location in Columbia, we knew we’d found the solution and realized we also wanted to personally invest in the franchise and grow it locally.”

Padonia Shopping Village is anchored by supermarket chain Lidl, Lighbright Academy and a Greater Baltimore Medical Center location. Other tenants there include Bank of America, Cake by Jason and Once Upon a Child.

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.