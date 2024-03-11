Construction work at 160 Water Street.
Design + Construction  ·  Architecture
New York City

Office-to-Residential Conversions Are Tough. Here’s How You Do It.

By Lauren Elkies Schram
Premium
A New York Community Bank stands in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Features
New York City

Sunday Summary: NYCB — Banking Made Uneasy

By The Editors
Aerial view of midtown Manhattan.
Finance  ·  Analysis
National

U.S. Office Asking Rents Increase Despite Higher Vacancy

By Brian Pascus