Mac & Cheese Chain Relocating HQ in Boca Raton

I Heart Mac & Cheese is relocating its headquarters within Boca Raton to Office Depot’s corporate campus.

The fast-food chain signed a 7,118-square-foot office lease at 6600 North Military Trail, where about 30 employees will work, according to landlords BH Group and Pebb Enterprises.

SEE ALSO: BioFactura Triples Facility Space in Frederick for Smallpox Therapy Development

Florida corporate records list the corporate address of Mac and Cheese Franchise Operations, the company behind the franchised chain, as 621 NW 53rd Street, which is two and a half miles away from the Office Depot campus.

Founded in 2015, I Heart Mac & Cheese has more than 40 locations across the U.S., including six in South Florida. More than 100 restaurants are slated to open within the next two years.

Joe Freitas and John Criddle of CBRE and Adam Starr of Pebb represented the landlord, while Pete Schlang of Woolbright Developers, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, represented the tenant.

Last year, BH Group and Pebb bought the 29-acre corporate campus for $104 million from ODP, the parent company of Office Depot and OfficeMax. The retailer agreed to stay put until 2033, renewing its 214,684-square-foot office earlier this month.

The new owners plan to redevelop the campus into a mixed-use complex, and received initial approval from Boca Raton officials last month. The joint venture expects to complete the city’s site plan approval process in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The proposed project includes converting one office building into 500 multifamily units as well as adding a 36,700-square-foot luxury gym and 42,000 square feet of retail space to house four retail and restaurants operations. The other two office buildings, which total 407,500 square feet, will remain.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.