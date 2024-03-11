Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Floor Mat Maker, Management Consultant, Hedge Fund Ink Rock Center Deals

By March 11, 2024 10:33 am
reprints
1 Rockefeller Plaza
1 Rockefeller Plaza. PHOTO: Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer

Firms specializing in home goods, asset management and management consulting each signed on for 3,000 square feet at Rockefeller Center, according to landlord Tishman Speyer

First up, DHR Global, which does executive recruiting and management consulting, leased 3,000 square feet on the 20th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza to relocate from the 38th floor of 280 Park Avenue in Midtown East, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Downtown Manhattan’s Office Market Can’t Catch a Break

Then, the cushioned and decorative floor mat maker House of Noa took 3,000 square feet on the 28th floor of 1270 Avenue of the Americas. The retailer will relocate from West Hartford, Conn., Tishman said.

Finally, Empery Asset Management, a hedge fund specializing in public investments, renewed 3,000 square feet on the 12th floor at 1 Rockefeller Plaza. The company has been in the building since 2011.

A Tishman spokesperson declined to provide lease terms or asking rents. Average asking rent in Rockefeller Center office buildings is hovering around $79 per square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s latest market report.

Blythe Kinsler, Samantha Augarten, Joe Simon and Kate Walker handled all three leases in-house on behalf of Tishman Speyer. 

Michael Blum from Savills represented Empery in negotiations. Justin Haber from JLL handled it for DHR. Brendan O’Leary of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal for House of Noa. 

Spokespeople for the C&W, JLL and Savills didn’t return requests for comment. 

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com

1 Rockefeller Plaza, 1270 Avenue of the Americas, 30 Rockefeller plaza, DHR Global, House of Noa, Rockefeller Center, Tishman Speyer
One North Charles.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center Relocating to Baltimore

By Keith Loria
WeWork logo.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

One-Third of Vacated WeWork Space Was Leased in 2023

By Mark Hallum
Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

It’s Official: Apple to Open at Miami Worldcenter

By Julia Echikson