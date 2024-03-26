Fab Factory has signed one of the biggest office leases in Los Angeles so far this year — in Hollywood, of all places.

The entertainment company inked a 66,000-square-foot master lease for a three-story office, post-production and event space at 1377 North Serrano Avenue in East Hollywood, which previously hosted Netflix (NFLX)’s post-production headquarters. The exact terms of the lease were not disclosed. The news was first reported by L.A. Business Journal.

Fab Factory was founded in 2016 by Steven and Shaun Fabos, who are father and son. The company is split into two divisions: Fab Factory Studios, which offers 110,000 square feet of multimedia production spaces, while Fab Factory Entertainment is a television and production enterprise, according to the company. Fab Factory’s new space in East Hollywood features 11 studios and several sound suites, as well as one of the three crystal LED theaters in L.A. on its top floor.

The property is owned by New York-based developer The Georgetown Company, according to property records. The developer purchased the building for $93 million in early 2022 from an entity sharing an address with real estate investment and development company Gemdale USA.

Fab Factory has already begun subletting space in the building, which it’s calling Fab Factory South, per L.A. Business Journal. Those tenants include In the Black Network, a streaming network that showcases Black voices and stories, and Lux Angeles Studios, which offers full production and post-production services. More sublets are expected to come in the near future.

“What we’ve learned over the last few years is that Hollywood’s creative community needs high-tech workspaces that are functional, comfortable and inspiring to work in,” Fab Factory’s co-CEO Rebecca O’Hara said in a statement. “The success we’ve had with Fab Factory Studios in NoHo has compelled us to expand in a major way.”

Hollywood has seen few other entertainment-related office leases so far this year. In February, Korean video game company Com2uS opted to move its U.S. headquarters from El Segundo, Calif., to 12,000 square feet at Sunset Media Center along Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

