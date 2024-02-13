Korean Video Game Company Signs Rare Office Lease in Hollywood, Calif.

Like an unexpected level in a classic video game, an international gaming company has taken a left turn in Southern California and will move its U.S. offices to Hollywood.

Com2uS, a video game developer/publishing company based in Seoul, South Korea, announced Monday that it will move its North American headquarters from the growing tech hub in El Segundo, Calif., to Sunset Media Center, located at 6255 West Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. The company will take about 12,000 square feet at the property, which is owned by Kilroy Realty, though the terms of the lease were not immediately disclosed. Com2uS was represented by Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) in the transaction.

“Traditionally, most major video game publishers in the Greater Los Angeles area are not located in Hollywood — they position themselves in cities such as El Segundo, Santa Monica and Culver City for a variety of reasons,” Greg Lovett, C&W’s executive managing director, said in a statement. “In fact, aside from Com2uS, today there is only one other large game developer/publisher located in Hollywood.”

Lovett explained that Com2uS made the move to be physically closer to young game developers and creatives who have tended to live in Hollywood, Silver Lake and Downtown Los Angeles.

Large office leases are few and far between in Hollywood these days, emblematic of Los Angeles at large. One bright spot last year was Verve Talent & Literary Agency’s 53,000-square-foot lease at a creative campus dubbed BA/SE in August.

