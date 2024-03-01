Law Firm Gunster Renews 22K-SF Office in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Law firm Gunster inked a 22,000-square-foot renewal for its office at Las Olas Centre in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, the tenant’s broker announced.

The law firm moved into the nine-story building nearly two decades ago and has signed to stay put for the next 11 years. Located at 450 E Las Olas Boulevard, a block east of South Federal Highway, Las Olas Centre spans 433,293 square feet and was completed in 1997.

Greg Katz and Carlyle Coffin of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant, while Tim Talbot and Andy Ackerman of Comreal, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, worked on behalf of the building owner, DWS.

The landlord, the asset-management subsidiary of Deutsche Bank (DB), purchased the property for $204 million in 2014. Since 2022, it has spent at least $5.1 million upgrading the building, according to property records.

The building is about 85 percent occupied, with 66,417 square feet of vacant space, and another 8,589 square feet coming onto the market in the next 30 days, according to a listing on LoopNet. Asking rents range between $46 and $47 a square foot.

