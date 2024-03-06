Greenheart Juice Shop Opening Second Arlington Location

Greenheart Juice Shop is expanding in Northern Virginia with a second store in Arlington.

The company inked a 10-year lease for 1,100 square feet at 2016 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington’s Courthouse neighborhood. Greenheart was founded in Leesburg in 2013 and acquired in 2022 by Reese Gardner and Jason Fisher.

The storefront is at the base of the 2001 Clarendon Apartments, owned by 2001 Clarendon Blvd. LLC, which also owns the 312-unit apartment building above the store. The property was developed by Elm Street Development in 2013.

The new location will open Saturday.

“The neighborhood demographics match our core customer base, and our neighbors, like CorePower Yoga and Xtend Barre, complement each other,” Alicia Swanstrom, director of operations for Greenheart, told Commercial Observer. “Our other locations also attract a lot of families, which is something that we hope and expect to see at our Courthouse location.”

The space was formerly home to women-owned Rāko Coffee Roasters, which shut its doors at the end of 2022 and had its equipment and supplies auctioned off by the Arlington County Treasurer’s Office.

Last March, Greenheart opened its first shop in Arlington, signing a 10-year, 2,058-square-foot lease at 4121 Wilson Boulevard, part of Ballston Exchange. The company also has locations in Vienna and Aldie.

Later this year, Greenheart will open its first shop outside of NoVA, inking a lease at Western Market Food Hall in Washington, D.C.

Jennifer Price from KLNB represented the tenant in the lease. It was unclear who represented the landlord.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.