Menswear brand DXL Big + Tall will relocate its Manhattan store one block south to 675 Avenue of the Americas this summer.

DXL Big + Tall signed an eight-year lease for 10,500 square feet on the ground floor of the six-story Chelsea building between West 21st and West 22nd streets, landlord GFP Real Estate announced.

A spokesperson for GFP declined to provide the asking rent, but average asking rent for retail space on Fifth Avenue in the nearby Flatiron District was $419 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report by CBRE.

The exact size of DXL’s current space on the lower level of 703 Avenue of the Americas is unclear, but it will move the store since its old building is being renovated, according to GFP.

The men’s apparel retailer will take over the corner retail unit previously occupied by Harmon Face Value. The health and beauty chain shuttered after parent company Bed Bath & Beyond announced it planned to liquidate all 49 of its locations last year.

DXL Big + Tall offers large and extra-large clothes by brands like Vineyard Vines, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Reebok and Levi’s, according to its website. The retailer has 18 stores in New York and 281 in total around the country, according to parent company Destination XL Group’s most recent annual report.

“Securing a new, marquee location in Chelsea is an important step in our endeavor to better serve the Big + Tall customer,” DXL President and CEO Harvey Kanter said in a statement.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Joanne Podell and Michael Shalom arranged the deal for DXL Big + Tall while GFP’s Jeffrey Gural and Newmark (NMRK)’s Benjamin Birnbaum and Andrew Taub represented the landlord, which acquired the ground lease for the Avenue of the Americas building in 2019.

Podell and Shalom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 50,000-square foot building sits five blocks north of Union Square and is also home to arts and crafts retailer Michaels and several office tenants, including real estate data analytics firm CompStak, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.