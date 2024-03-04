Players
Darcy Stacom’s New Firm Set to Launch April 1

Roughly a month ago, legendary commercial real estate broker Darcy Stacom announced her departure from CBRE (CBRE) after a 22-year run as the firm’s top investment sales broker. 

After tying up loose ends at CBRE, Stacom will launch her new venture, Stacom CRE, on April 1 out of one of two Midtown office spaces she is mulling, Stacom told Commercial Observer.

“The Queen of Skyscrapers” isn’t looking to bring on big brokers with big teams; she said she wants to keep her firm “very small and very strategic.”

That means, she is not going to create “a 10-broker shop,” Stacom said. (Sorry, Bob Knakal.)

Instead, Stacom, one of the city’s top investment sales brokers, plans to post two job openings for brokers who will provide “more technical and strategic support on transactions,” rather than bring in new business.

For research, public relations, accounting, insurance and legal matters, Stacom will rely on outside providers.

Since her announcement, Stacom has been flooded with work inquiries. After posting a job opening for a chief of staff, Stacom said she received 200 resumes in 12 hours.

As for leaving CBRE and creating Stacom CRE, Stacom previously told CO that her departure was “in many ways a long time coming.” Stacom now wants to be able to “pick and choose” what she works on after 40 years in the business.

In addition, as a proponent of diversity, she is proud to establish a woman-owned commercial real estate business.

“Women have only come just so far in this industry,” Stacom said. “So I think it’s important that we too show that we’re prepared to stand up and really compete.”

