Bob Knakal Let Go From JLL After Six Years

Investment sales broker Bob Knakal was abruptly let go from JLL (JLL) on Wednesday, where he has been a top name for six years, a source told Commercial Observer.

With deals amounting to about $22 billion over the course of his career, Knakal is one of most well-known brokers in the country. His departure from JLL is sudden and follows the publication of a New York Times profile about his extensive collection of maps.

The source said JLL has been consciously moving away from the historical model of focusing on individual brokers to instead taking an investment banking approach, putting the client first, the firm second and the broker last. JLL’s management saw Knakal’s Times article — which mentioned the brokerage only once — as the antithesis of that, the source said.

Knakal was let go Wednesday with no notice period, the source added. JLL and Knakal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hiten Samtani broke the news of Knakal’s departure earlier today in a tweet.

Knakal joined JLL in 2018 after being terminated from Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) where he worked after C&W’s 2015 acquisition of his firm, Massey Knakal Realty Services, for $100 million. His firing from C&W came a week before his contract was set to expire, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Knakal had reportedly been lining up his next gig when C&W cut him loose.

JLL has seen some talent exit lately, particularly top office brokers Steven Rotter and Howard Hersch who were poached by Newmark in late January as the brokerage continues its hiring blitz.

Knakal’s departure was the latest big shakeup in the brokerage community after Darcy Stacom left CBRE last week after 22 years to start her own firm.

— With additional reporting by Cathy Cunningham.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.