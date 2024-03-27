Commercial Observer Partners With HqO to Honor Best CRE Spaces

Commercial Observer, the premier media and information services company that informs and connects national commercial real estate executives, has partnered with HqO, the world’s leading real estate experience platform, to announce a new national program recognizing top office buildings, workplaces and amenity spaces across the country that provide tenants and their employees with innovative, engaging and productive spaces to work. The Commercial Observer Power Properties list, powered by HqO’s Real Estate Experience (REX) Platform, will celebrate exceptional properties that are redefining the standards of excellence in corporate real estate.

“Real estate is transforming into an experiential business. While office space was once just a required cost of doing business, given how work is evolving, properties now need to evolve as well to provide exceptional employee experiences,” said Chase Garbarino, co-founder and CEO at HqO. “At HqO, we are dedicated to supporting this. We aim to ensure that commercial real estate is connected to, and designed for the people that actually use the buildings every day. Showcasing top-performing office properties and workplaces that are attracting and retaining tenants through dynamic offerings can serve as a powerful tool for the industry as it competes with shifting paradigms in this new, hybrid era.”

The Power Properties list will highlight commercial real estate spaces across various asset classes. Through a rigorous selection process, properties that have been Best Spaces to Work certified by HqO will be further evaluated by Commercial Observer’s Brand Studio based on criteria such as architectural design, sustainability initiatives, technological integration and amenities that enhance the overall tenant experience.

“We are pleased to honor the most exceptional corporate real estate properties through an expertly curated special feature driven by HqO’s REX Platform methodology and Commercial Observer’s Brand Studio,” said Observer Media CEO James R. Freiman. “As the industry continues to evolve, it’s crucial to recognize the workplaces that are setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation. This collaboration allows us to celebrate a new era of world-class properties and inspire future developments.”

The 2024 Commercial Observer Power Properties List Will Honor Those Who Have Reenvisioned Office Space and Driven Innovation in Real Estate Experience

With recent upheavals in post-pandemic office and workplace trends, it’s more important than ever for office building owners, operators and occupiers to have every tool at their disposal to provide the best experiences at their properties, including the end-user data and insights to demonstrate that value to tenants, employees and investors alike. The first Best Spaces to Work-certified property, Vornado’s PENN 1 in the heart of THE PENN DISTRICT in New York City, was the first eligible space for this new, exclusive recognition – with more to be announced.

“Our building-wide redevelopment has been successful in attracting forward-looking companies that are equally committed to creating a dynamic, exciting and collaborative workplace,” said Vornado Realty Trust Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Real Estate Glen Weiss. “We are honored that PENN 1 is among the first to receive this industry-changing designation and we look forward to certifying our entire portfolio across New York City, Chicago and San Francisco into this innovative program.”

Honorees on the Power Properties list will be showcased in a special feature curated by Commercial Observer’s Brand Studio and showcased across both Commercial Observer’s and HqO’s digital platforms, reaching a wide audience of industry professionals, investors, tenants and stakeholders.

For more information about the Power Properties List and how to nominate your property, please visit https://www.hqo.com/best-spaces-to-work/power-properties/

About HqO:

HqO is leading the transformation of the way people experience real estate. Through its Real Estate Experience (REX) Platform — a powerful and dynamic suite of applications and services — HqO has powered over 400 million square feet at over 700 properties across 32 countries. The world’s most innovative organizations rely on HqO to drive operational excellence by maximizing and boosting tenant and employee acquisition, retention, and engagement. Learn more at www.hqo.com.