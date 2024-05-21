Commercial Observer Publishes Its Highly Anticipated Power 100 List Recognizing Top Real Estate Market Makers

Commercial Observer, the premier media and information services company that informs and connects leaders in the commercial real estate industry, announced the release of its 2024 Power 100 list, its highly anticipated annual rankings of the most influential players in the industry.

Honoring the Top 100 Real Estate Power Players Creating Opportunity & Reigniting Transactions in a Stalled Market

With commercial real estate still reeling from four consecutive years of unprecedented changes and surmounting market woes, a spark in transactional volume has been long awaited. The honorees of Commercial Observer’s 2024 Power 100 list did not disappoint, closing some of the largest sales and leases the market has seen since before the COVID pandemic.

In curating the 2024 list, the Commercial Observer editorial team took a look at the companies and teams that refused to let market volatility sideline them. The result is a list of the most active firms and business leaders who have navigated a turbulent market by creating their own opportunities, diversifying their portfolios, entering new markets, building competitive teams, and prioritizing their partners and clients along the way.

“The commercial real estate market has realized continuous market shifts, many of them being fundamental changes to how the industry operates. It’s no longer enough to predict what comes next. To come out on top, you really need to determine and create opportunities,” stated Observer Media CEO James R. Freiman. “What’s truly impressive about the 2024 honorees is the ingenuity and steadfastness they’ve demonstrated. The real estate industry has a profound impact on the health of our U.S. cities, and it’s an honor to recognize and celebrate the leaders who continue to face challenges with resolute solutions, and who are behind the transactions that have renewed optimism for the market.”

“What started as a list focusing on the biggest names in the New York office space has truly evolved alongside the industry over the years,” said Max Gross, Editor-in-Chief of Commercial Observer. “It’s been a challenging time for commercial real estate and success has demanded innovation, creativity, and expansion in new areas. Today, our ranking of the most influential players in commercial real estate encompasses all key markets across the U.S., and all asset classes and segments of the industry. This year’s honorees have taken bold measures to overcome market adversity, and their dexterity and sheer commitment to the business is bringing much-needed relief to the industry. Our Power Series is really a cornerstone of the publication, and while we always enjoy honoring the people who make real estate what it is, it’s especially important to recognize breakthrough leaders at a time when the odds are stacked against them.”

Highlights From the 2024 Power 100 Rankings

The top 10 honorees represent leaders whose power originated outside of the industry but who have had a significant influence on the trajectory of the real estate market. Prominent business and political leaders are included alongside the most prominent owners, developers, financiers and brokers in the game.

The top 10 Commercial Observer 100 honorees include:

• Stephen Ross, Jeff Blau, Bruce Beal: chairman & founder; CEO; president at Related Companies

• Jerome Powell: chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve

• Kathleen McCarthy and Nadeem Meghji: global co-heads of real estate at Blackstone (BX)

• Jamie Dimon: chairman & CEO at JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

• Marc Holliday: chairman & CEO at SL Green (SLG)

• Bob Faith: founder, chairman & CEO at Greystar

• Ralph Rosenberg: partner, global head of real estate at KKR (KKR)

• Barry Sternlicht: chairman at Starwood (STWD) Capital Group

• Barry Gosin, Jimmy Kuhn and David Falk: CEO; president & head of investor relations; president of tri-state region at Newmark (NMRK)

• Jeff Sutton: chairman & CEO at Wharton Properties

