Brick Bodies Muscles Up Expansion in Timonium

Brick Bodies Padonia, a fitness and wellness studio, has beefed up its space within Broad Street Market, an 80,000-square-foot retail center in Timonium, Md.

Landlord Hill Management Services developed the property in 2000.

SEE ALSO: LifeSci Advisors and Denodo Technologies Ink Deals at 1700 Broadway

“Brick Bodies has created extremely strong name recognition in the health and wellness space, and the operator is known for its best-in-class offerings,” Danielle Beyrodt, vice president and chief operating officer of Hill Management, told Commercial Observer. “Its presence within Broad Street Market brings tremendous value to the entire tenant roster.”

Located at 2430 Broad Avenue, Brick Bodies has been a tenant in the center since 2013. The gym now has 60,250 square feet after inking a 1,845-square-foot lease for the space next door at 2434 Broad Avenue as a sublease from dry cleaner J&J Alterations.

The company invested $3 million in its new space, which the owners call its “Recover” area, to add three zero-gravity chairs, four infrared saunas, two CryoLounge machines and a juice bar.

“Recover provides a multifaceted experience using state-of-the-art technology aiming at improving the mind and body, with a specific focus on addressing the mental health of everyone from beginners to experienced athletes,” Chuck Cavolo, Brick Bodies’ chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Brick Bodies also has gyms in the Baltimore region at 727 West 40th Street in Baltimore and 2 Chartley Drive in Reisterstown.

If the Recover concept proves popular, the company plans to add it to its other locations, according to Cavolo.

Broad Street Market’s tenant roster also includes Menchey Music, Elements Massage and Broad Street Liquor & Wine.

John Schultz with MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate represented both sides in the lease.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.