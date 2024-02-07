Window Nation Signs Howard County Office Lease in Maryland

Window Nation has expanded operations in Maryland, signing a 50,698-square-foot office lease at the Maple Lawn megadevelopment in Fulton, Md.

Founded by brothers Aaron and Harley Magden in 2006, Window Nation specializes in window, door and siding replacement, and has 24 showrooms in 19 states.

Window Nation signed the lease at the 95,260-square-foot office building at 8110 Maple Lawn Boulevard, part of the 605-acre mixed-use Maple Lawn community in Howard County developed by St. John Properties and Greenebaum Enterprises. Located roughly 20 miles southwest of Downtown Baltimore, Maple Lawn consists of more than 1,300 homes and 1 million square feet of office and flex/R&D space.

“The strategic positioning of Maple Lawn between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., combined with the wide range of walkable amenities will help Window Nation recruit top talent to fuel their continued growth,” Matt Lenihan, senior vice president of leasing for St. John Properties, which owns the three-story property, told Commercial Observer.

In 2022, Window Nation consolidated two existing locations into 23,030 square feet of space at Cromwell Business Park, a 920,000-square-foot office park in Glen Burnie, Md., also owned by St. John Properties.

“Our expansion not only signifies our dedication to innovation and superior service, but also reinforces our position as a leader in the industry,” Jeff Beck, president and CEO of Window Nation, said in a prepared statement.

Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the deal, while Rick Williamson represented the tenant.

