Senior Housing Development Approved for National 4-H Site in Chevy Chase

Galerie Living, an Atlanta-based senior living operator, is teaming with Washington, D.C., developer Community Three on Corso Chevy Chase, a new senior housing development on the former site of the National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase, Md.

The Montgomery County Planning Board approved plans for the development last week, and the project is set to begin construction in the fall.

Galerie Living acquired the site in December 2021 and, in response to community feedback, reduced the massing and height of the project and addressed concerns about parking and traffic.

“We offer an exclusive product in our Corso brand that we believe is missing in the market,” Joshua Peterson, president of Galerie Management, told Commercial Observer. “We are hospitality and lifestyle focused with our amenities and culinary programs, while also offering quality care and services. It’s something that you can’t find in the area.”

Corso Chevy Chase will consist of 287 independent-living units, 190 assisted-living beds and 30 beds for memory care. It will also include 5,000 square feet of retail that will be open to the public.

The 4-H headquarters will be demolished, and the new senior housing will be targeting a completion date of mid-2026.

“As we move forward to refine the details of the design and on to implementation, we are very fortunate to have collectively built a solid partnership that will ultimately result in a better, more sustainable, and additive redevelopment effort,” Grant Epstein, president of Community Three, said in a prepared statement.

