Sales of the Week: $1B Medical Portfolio Transaction
The top five sales across the country from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9.
By The Editors February 9, 2024 11:00 amreprints
Major deals in Southern California, the Upper West Side of Manhattan and Denver, Colo. and South Florida defined the largest transactions taking place nationwide this week. UCI Health spent almost $1 billion on medical facilities owned by Tenet Healthcare, for example, while the Gotham Organization and Carlyle Group dropped $265 million on a condominium in Manhattan known as Aire.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$975 million
|Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, and Placentia-Linda Hospital
|UCI Health
|Tenet Healthcare
|N/A
|Health care
|$265 million
|200 West 67th Street
|Gotham Organization and Carlyle Group
|A&R Kalimian Realty
|CBRE’s Darcy Stacom and Alana Bassen
|Residential
|$132 million
|Prospector Modern and Ladora Modern
|Harbor Group International
|Garrett Companies
|CBRE's Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Andy Hellman and Justin Hunt
|Residential
|$81.85 million
|137-31 4th Avenue
|New York City School Construction Authority
|Eastone Equities and Xuan Cheng
|N/A
|Development site
|$19.2 million
|511 NE 27th Street
|Grupo T&C
|Groupe City
|N/A
|Development site
Sales of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
Deals of the Week, New York City School Construction Authority, Xuan Cheng, A&R Kalimian Realty, Carlyle Group, Eastone Equities, Garrett Companies, Gotham Organization, Grupo T&C, Harbor Group International, Tenet Healthcare, UCI Health