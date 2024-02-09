Sales of the Week: $1B Medical Portfolio Transaction

Major deals in Southern California, the Upper West Side of Manhattan and Denver, Colo. and South Florida defined the largest transactions taking place nationwide this week. UCI Health spent almost $1 billion on medical facilities owned by Tenet Healthcare, for example, while the Gotham Organization and Carlyle Group dropped $265 million on a condominium in Manhattan known as Aire.

Sales of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.