Sales of the Week: $1B Medical Portfolio Transaction

The top five sales across the country from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9.

By February 9, 2024 11:00 am
Major deals in Southern California, the Upper West Side of Manhattan and Denver, Colo. and South Florida defined the largest transactions taking place nationwide this week. UCI Health spent almost $1 billion on medical facilities owned by Tenet Healthcare, for example, while the Gotham Organization and Carlyle Group dropped $265 million on a condominium in Manhattan known as Aire.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$975 million Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, and Placentia-Linda Hospital UCI Health Tenet Healthcare N/A Health care
$265 million 200 West 67th Street Gotham Organization and Carlyle Group A&R Kalimian Realty CBRE’s Darcy Stacom and Alana Bassen Residential
$132 million Prospector Modern and Ladora Modern Harbor Group International Garrett Companies CBRE's Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Andy Hellman and Justin Hunt Residential
$81.85 million  137-31 4th Avenue New York City School Construction Authority Eastone Equities and Xuan Cheng N/A Development site
$19.2 million 511 NE 27th Street Grupo T&C Groupe City N/A Development site

Sales of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

