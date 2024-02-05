Sales  ·  Land
Florida

Peruvian Developer Buys Second Edgewater Development Site in 12 Years

By February 5, 2024 5:06 pm
reprints
Miami Beach, Florida, Biscayne Bay water, Edgewater Midtown high rise skyline with Julia Tuttle Causeway Bridge. PHOTO: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Grupo T&C is expanding its reach in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, paying $19.2 million for a second development site, property records show.

The 0.8-acre parcel sits between the Blu27 at Edgewater and Icon Bay Condo buildings at 511 NE 27th Street. The L-shaped site is now home to three low-rise buildings.  

SEE ALSO: Upper West Side Luxury Tower Aire Trades for $265M

The Edgewater parcel is the second development site to fall under the control of Grupo T&C, a Peruvian developer. 

In 2012, it purchased a 0.6-acre site just west of the Quantum on the Bay condo complex near Margaret Pace Park for an undisclosed amount, according to records. While the land remains vacant, the developer proposed building a 36-story tower with 322 residential units, as well as 6,183 square feet of commercial space and 372 parking spots, according to the South Florida Business Journal

Last week, Grupo T&C secured a $12 million loan from New Wave Loans Residential for both development sites. The two sites are approximately one mile apart.

The seller of the Northeast 27th Street parcel, Paris-based Groupe City, had assembled the three lots in 2022, paying $17.2 million in total. The purchase had marked the company’s first deal in the U.S.

Representatives for both Groupe City and Grupo T&C did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Edgewater, Groupe City, Grupo T&C
A&R Kalimian Realty’s The Aire property on 200 West 67th Street in Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

Upper West Side Luxury Tower Aire Trades for $265M

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
A robot sorts and stacks bins at a fulfillment center in the Inland Empire.
Leases  ·  Sales
Inland Empire

Inland Empire’s Industrial Market Enters a New Era

By Greg Cornfield
A Prologis industrial building.
Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Prologis Buys Coney Island Industrial Development Site for $51M

By Mark Hallum